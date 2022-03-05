Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

