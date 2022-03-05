Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

