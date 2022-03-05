Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

