Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384,682 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 138,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

