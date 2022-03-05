CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

