CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
