Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $3,486,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

