Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

