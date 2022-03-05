Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.38 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

