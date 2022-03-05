Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,922 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of DermTech worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in DermTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 191.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

DermTech Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.