Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,250 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,975,579 shares of company stock valued at $51,132,277. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

