Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $271.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Curis will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 2,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Curis by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.