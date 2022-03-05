CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

