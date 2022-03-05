DA Davidson Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Target Price to $4.75

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $6.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Beachbody from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beachbody from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beachbody from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 6.45.

Beachbody stock opened at 1.95 on Friday. Beachbody has a 52 week low of 1.51 and a 52 week high of 13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.99.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

