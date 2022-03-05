Danny L. Dearen Sells 19,910 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axonics by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

