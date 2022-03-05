Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.35) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.53. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.46).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

