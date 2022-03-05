Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DAR opened at $75.79 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
