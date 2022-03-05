Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.19 ($142.91).

ETR:DHER opened at €40.46 ($45.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.75 ($43.54) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($159.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.40.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

