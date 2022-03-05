Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$27.38 million for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

