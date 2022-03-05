Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

