Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Tana K. Cashion Sells 17,455 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.74.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.