DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.62

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209.62 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.97), with a volume of 34871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.95).

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.90) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £478.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.81.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

