DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $822,462.70 and $20,122.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

