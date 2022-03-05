Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.80 million and the highest is $338.20 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.