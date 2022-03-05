DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 11.4% on Insider Selling

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $52.41. Approximately 50,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,559,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Specifically, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

