Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $382,165.70 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69.

On Thursday, December 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.