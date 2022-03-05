Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 146,228 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 142,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

