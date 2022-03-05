Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

