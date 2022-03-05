Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.79% of MasterCraft Boat worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.62 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

