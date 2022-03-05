Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.45% of Maiden worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 1,262.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 670,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 274.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHLD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

MHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

