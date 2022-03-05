Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 486,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

