Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 105,528 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.82% of Spok worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 889.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

