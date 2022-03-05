Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $5.77. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 7,352,513 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

