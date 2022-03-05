Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $62,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 251.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in Discovery by 6.9% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISCA opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.
Discovery Profile (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
