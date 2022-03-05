Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after buying an additional 2,033,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 995,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 830,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.