Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

