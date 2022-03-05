Diversified Trust Co Has $12.40 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,891.36. The company had a trading volume of 167,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,968.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,833.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

