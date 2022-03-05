Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $838.29. 22,339,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average is $924.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

