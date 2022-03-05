Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 3,023 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 66.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNP stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

