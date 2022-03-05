Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes $283,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,228,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

GE opened at $89.14 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.