Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AFL opened at $60.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

