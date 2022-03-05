DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,921 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

