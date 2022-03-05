DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

