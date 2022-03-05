DNB Asset Management AS Has $15.64 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

