DNB Asset Management AS Sells 431 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $209.47 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

