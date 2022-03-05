Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.50. 9,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 110,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. upped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 2.35.
Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
