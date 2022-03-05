Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.