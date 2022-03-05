Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to post $436.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.72 million and the lowest is $425.38 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

