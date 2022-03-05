Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.49

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.49 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.46). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 690,116 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUKE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Friday, February 25th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of £130.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

