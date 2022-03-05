Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s current price.
Shares of DUOT opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 300,000 shares of Duos Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
