Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

